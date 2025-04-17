Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 295,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 266,712 shares.The stock last traded at $26.95 and had previously closed at $26.67.

EE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,854,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 435,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 60,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 350,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 169,924 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

