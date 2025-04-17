Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Up 162.5% in March

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the March 15th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Exagen Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XGN opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Exagen has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exagen by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exagen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

