Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Issues Earnings Results

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (9.36) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Everyman Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

Everyman Media Group stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 43.50 ($0.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52. Everyman Media Group has a twelve month low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 65.50 ($0.87). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.83. The firm has a market cap of £38.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a report on Tuesday.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.