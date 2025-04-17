Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 396 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in McKesson by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $692.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $648.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.64. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $728.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.