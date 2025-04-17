Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after acquiring an additional 490,187 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TTE opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

