Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 859,069 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1,993.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 902,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 859,069 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 805.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LXP opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 415.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

