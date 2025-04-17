Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,030 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 362.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,036,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after acquiring an additional 487,489 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,168,000 after acquiring an additional 393,997 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,284,000 after acquiring an additional 219,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,940,000 after purchasing an additional 155,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $549.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $650.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $747.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.99 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $964.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

