Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,010. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.25. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVAX. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $35.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC owned about 4.31% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

