Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 710,070 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15,263% from the average daily volume of 4,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.
