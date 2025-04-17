Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 604,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 524,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Emerita Resources Stock Down 10.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$301.77 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 4.95.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

