Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Raised by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its position in Elevance Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $435.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.33. The stock has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.41.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

