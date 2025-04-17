Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

ESI opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,169,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

