Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

EA opened at $142.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day moving average of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $122,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,198.48. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total transaction of $218,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,156.45. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,019,290 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 29.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 125,428 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 76.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

