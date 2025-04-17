Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Down 35.5% in March

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 93,900 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Edible Garden Price Performance

EDBL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 26,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,544. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. Edible Garden has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($10.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($9.98). Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 78.61% and a negative return on equity of 52,263.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

See Also

