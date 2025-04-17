Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAGet Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.180-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

NYSE DEA opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $876.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $14.53.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, April 28th. The 2-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 25th.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEA shares. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

