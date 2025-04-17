EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Unisys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UIS opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $275.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UIS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

