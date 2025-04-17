EAM Investors LLC Sells 421 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Technical Institute worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 991,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $30.56.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $981,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,911.44. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,360.03. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,427 shares of company stock worth $2,575,729. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

