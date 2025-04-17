EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 96,436 Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Arteris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Arteris by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arteris by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIP opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $243.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.31. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 828.71% and a negative net margin of 58.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other Arteris news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $33,485.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 482,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,770.96. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $29,842.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,873.88. This represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,927 shares of company stock valued at $918,829. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

