EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 214,717 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 214,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.14% of Wave Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,019.07. The trade was a 33.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,443.55. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $896.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.93. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WVE. Wedbush assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

