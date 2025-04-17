EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 312,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.79% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,767 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPTH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.07 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

