EAM Investors LLC Lowers Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,435 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.18% of Tutor Perini worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 563,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley raised Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

