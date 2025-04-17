EAM Investors LLC Decreases Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Northwest Pipe worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWPX opened at $41.20 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $409.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,548. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWPX. Sidoti raised Northwest Pipe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

