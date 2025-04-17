EAM Investors LLC Buys New Stake in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.69% of Pro-Dex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex Price Performance

PDEX opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $200.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.40. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pro-Dex

Insider Transactions at Pro-Dex

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 6,931 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $313,419.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,752 shares in the company, valued at $15,273,145.44. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,193. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

(Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.