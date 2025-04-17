EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Lemonade as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lemonade by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lemonade by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 574.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of LMND stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.13. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

LMND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,308.11. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $7,585,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,494,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,141,102.88. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,634 shares of company stock worth $9,219,003. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

