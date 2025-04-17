EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Holdings in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 182,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.21% of OppFi at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of OppFi by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OppFi by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE OPFI opened at $8.36 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $722.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.61.

OppFi Announces Dividend

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OPFI. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OppFi

In other news, insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $93,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,575. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 49,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $417,813.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,723.43. This trade represents a 21.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 829,890 shares of company stock worth $7,802,185. Insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

