Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EGRX opened at $1.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.