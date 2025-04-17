Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given Not Rated Rating at Shore Capital

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.81) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.45).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DNLM

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,043 ($13.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 836.61 ($11.07) and a one year high of GBX 1,279 ($16.93). The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 943.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,042.29.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 45.20 ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.