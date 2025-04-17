Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG) Senior Officer Sells C$12,240.00 in Stock

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christopher Padraig Cherry sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$12,240.00.

Doubleview Gold Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of CVE DBG opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$157.06 million, a PE ratio of -99.72 and a beta of 1.27. Doubleview Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.29 and a twelve month high of C$0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.39 price objective on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

