Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – April 16th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AbbVie, Ford Motor, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, Merck & Co., Inc., and Chevron are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. These stocks provide investors with both the potential for capital appreciation and a steady income stream, making them attractive to those seeking consistent cash flow in addition to long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.69. 74,292,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,220,297. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $302.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.27. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE:F remained flat at $9.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. 88,868,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,044,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. 97,795,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,530,583. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.80. 7,055,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,111,299. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $453.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $77.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,744,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,231,273. The company has a market capitalization of $194.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.91. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,857,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,927,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Featured Articles