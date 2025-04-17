Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Bought by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,934 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 95,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Seneschal Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000.

Shares of DFLV opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

