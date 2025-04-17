Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Trimmed by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,850 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $32.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.