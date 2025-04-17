Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Dimeco stock remained flat at $35.60 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. Dimeco has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Dimeco had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Dimeco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer, home equity, mortgage, construction, student, business term, business vehicle, business equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

