DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 98348 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -355.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -0.44.
About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.
