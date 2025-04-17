Devon Energy (DVN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – Devon Energy was given a new $47.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.

3/5/2025 – Devon Energy was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.

2/24/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

NYSE DVN opened at $29.28 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $7,468,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,440.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 145,216 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

