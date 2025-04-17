DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the March 15th total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.2 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DEUZF remained flat at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

