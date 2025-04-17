DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the March 15th total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.2 days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
DEUZF remained flat at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $8.33.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.