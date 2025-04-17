Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 12.9% – Here’s Why

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.23 ($0.07). 551,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 377,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.63.

About Deltic Energy

An emerging UK focused E&P company

