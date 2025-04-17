Dean Investment Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,733 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,343 shares of company stock worth $74,348. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE RF opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

