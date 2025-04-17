Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Up 6% – What’s Next?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.16 and last traded at $19.39. 230,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,465,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $684.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3,974.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

