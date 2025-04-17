Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Data I/O Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.84. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

