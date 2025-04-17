DA Davidson Predicts Adobe’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Adobe in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the software company will post earnings of $16.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.65. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $344.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.79 and its 200 day moving average is $452.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 156,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $80,876,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,167,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.