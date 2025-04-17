DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Price

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of EQBK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 16,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,067. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $644.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,824,000 after buying an additional 153,528 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,217,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,634,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 100,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,672,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 740.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 508,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

