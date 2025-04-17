Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 12,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 38,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

