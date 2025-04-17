Cryoport’s (CYRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cryoport

Cryoport Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $280.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.81. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.