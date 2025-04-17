CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 3,398 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance
HYD opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
