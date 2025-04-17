Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the March 15th total of 36,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CELZ traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,271. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.00. Creative Medical Technology has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Medical Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Creative Medical Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

