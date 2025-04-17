Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,140,825.00 in Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,542,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,446,015. This trade represents a 1.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

On Wednesday, April 9th, Gmt Capital Corp bought 31,800 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $1,186,458.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 105,900 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.94 per share, with a total value of $3,806,046.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 631,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $965.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $11,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,452,000 after buying an additional 106,440 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.