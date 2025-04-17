CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Down 6% – Time to Sell?

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.42 and last traded at $40.99. Approximately 2,008,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,602,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.
Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th.
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
