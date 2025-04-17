CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Down 6% – Time to Sell?

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.42 and last traded at $40.99. Approximately 2,008,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,602,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 30th.

In related news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,023.20. The trade was a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

