Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Consumers Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBKM opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Consumers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.