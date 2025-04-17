Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $207.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $203.00 to $207.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.42.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $183.18 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $265.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

