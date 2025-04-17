Conor Kilroy Sells 7,162 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) insider Conor Kilroy sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $39,319.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,313 shares in the company, valued at $984,428.37. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AURA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 138,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,409. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $271.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 5,766.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AURA. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

